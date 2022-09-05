COSMIC PSYCHOS Blokes you can trust



Cosmic Psychos have announced a headline show at Lynott’s Lounge on Saturday, November 19. They will be joined by local punk/pub rockers Dennis Cometti.

The date coincides with the Cosmic Psycho’s support slot for Guns N’ Roses at Optus Stadium on Friday, November 18.

Cosmic Psychos last played in Western Australia in support of their album Loudmouth Soup in 2018. Since then, the trio released their 11th studio record Mountain of Piss in 2021.

Cosmic Psychos formed in 1977 as Spring Plains. The band have played countless national tours, and have also embarked on international tours to Europe and North America including festivals with Mudhoney, Nirvana, L7, Helmet and Motörhead.

Cosmic Psychos play Lynott’s Lounge on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Tickets are on sale now from lynottslounge.oztix.com.au