

Whether you are a resident of Coorparoo and looking for new entertainment ideas or you are passing through and you want to visit the best attractions while you are in town, you have come to the right place. Here is a guide to Coorparoo events and things to do.

Drink

If you fancy a drink, a few events are coming up over the next few weeks that should delight you and help you find a new favourite drink. The Taste Festival at Kangaroo Point, Brisbane is being held 16-19 September. This three-day extravaganza will feature wine and beer, but you can sample chocolate and cheese here too. This is a great festival to attend if you want to start thinking about Christmas presents early, as well as sampling the delights of the Taste festival yourself. Tickets need to be purchased for this event.

If gin is more your thing, then the gin festival at The Fever-Tree and Howard Smith Wharves Gin and tonic festival on 2-5 September may be exactly what you have been looking for. This festival offers a huge selection of different flavoured gin. Sample some of the traditional flavours as well as some new and interesting varieties of gin in this beautiful riverside location. Tickets are limited so you should book soon if you want to attend.



Food

For the best food in Brisbane, check out the Factory 51 Italian restaurant and function venue. Whether you are hungry for a pizza or a taste of authentic Italian pasta, this is the location for you. This restaurant can also be booked for venue hire, so if you are looking for a wedding venue or a place to hold a corporate event, this could be perfect.

If you want to sample the delights of a French-style café then the Tiny Tree on Cavendish Road is a great place for a rest stop. This location also features an antique store and a garden nursery, so it is a fantastic place to browse after you have finished your coffee and you want to pick up an interesting heirloom or make your own garden a greener place.

Music

The Coorparoo area is a lovely place for live music and many different events are coming up to enjoy. Bands in the Park at Queensland Tennis Centre is held every year. It features music from the 60s to the modern day and is a fantastic day out. Take a picnic and enjoy the sounds.

The Afrobeats festival is being held in September at the Stock Exchange Hotel. This features music and culture of African origin and includes dancing, art, and fashion. If you want to learn some new dance steps, this is the place to learn them, so you can practice your moves later.

The Lord Mayor’s City Hall concerts are great events that are held in the city hall regularly and feature different bands and music. These are well worth a visit, but you will need to book your tickets in advance, as they do tend to sell out quickly, especially if the evening features a particularly popular artist.



Walks

If you are looking for a great place to go for a walk, or even hang out with your friends the Bowie Flat Wetlands is a great place to visit. You can escape from the hustle and bustle of the nearby commercial centre and feed the ducks. Take a picnic and enjoy the scenery. Once you are done, don’t forget to visit the nearby shopping centre.

If you want to walk around the historical sites of Coorparoo, the best places to visit are the old Tram post on the old Cleveland Road, which has been there since trams used to trundle around the city. The other place of interest for lovers of history is the Queen Alexandra Home, which is a local Coorparoo landmark.

Hopefully, this has given you some great ideas of things to do in the Coorparoo and Brisbane area over the coming weeks. If you are looking to entertain friends, find the perfect location for a date, or simply have a great day out, check out some of these options and enjoy yourself, but be sure to check Covid rules first!