Common Myths About International Money Transfer

Money transfers help funds flow from one area to the next. Here are some things you’ve probably heard about money transfers that simply aren’t true.

Banks are Always Best

Many people think banks are their only option when it comes to sending money. They also tend to think that banks are always the cheapest and most efficient way to get money abroad. This is not true. In fact, banks are actually the most expensive way to send money. You’ll pay an average of about eleven percent in fees. That can really add up over time.

The Recipient Has to Travel Far

Modern business people often think the recipient will need to travel a long way just to pick up the funds you’re sending. In fact, a money transfer from Western Union is ideal as they have lots of offices all over the country. That means even in remote corners of the world, they’re likely to have no problem getting the funds in a convenient place.

The Person Getting Funds Must Have a Bank Account

It is true that many people prefer to opt for a bank account when it comes to sending funds. However, this is not always a necessity. Options such as cash pickup, mobile wallets and home delivery along with cash card reloads and ATM pickups mean that you don’t need to have a bank to get someone in another part of the world the funds you’ve promised to pay them from your own business or personal accounts.

It Takes a Long Time

One of the most useful things to understand is that the time it takes to send money can vary depending on certain factors. There are many factors that factor into the time it takes to get the money in your account. For example, you may send money quickly via certain methods. In that case, the money is likely to get to the person within a day or two or even less. In most instances, even when sending the funds long distance, you can count on them arriving there by four to five business days. That means you have a reliable means of paying for things even abroad.

The Sender Needs an Online Account

A bank can make it somewhat easier to send money to faraway places. However, in an increasingly changing world, a bank account is not always needed in order to get money to the person on the other end. Many people all over the world have access to a mobile phone. The mobile phone is increasingly taking the place of traditional methods. Most modern mobile phones also allow access to the internet. This means that you can make use of the net to get the money. You and your business partner do not need to have a bank account to engage in the process of global business.

Money transfers are quick, convenient, and easy to use no matter where you live or do business.