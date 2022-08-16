COME AS YOU ARE Unplugged in Mt Lawley



Celebrating the life and legacy of Kurt Cobain, End of Fashion‘s Justin Burford will bring the late Nirvana frontman’s music to life on stage when Come As You Are hits Astor Theatre on Friday, September 2.

Over two acts, Justin Burford will lovingly recreate the now legendary MTV UNPLUGGED performance, followed by a full rock set paying homage to some of Nirvana’s most iconic live moments backed by a stellar band of musicians.

The show is set to feature genre-defining hits like About a Girl, All Apologies, Breed, Heart-Shaped Box, Lithium, Man Who Sold the World, Negative Creep, Where Did You Sleep Last Night, Smells Like Teen Spirit and more.

Come As You Are hits Astor Theatre on Friday, September 2, 2022.