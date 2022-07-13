CLINTON KANE Citizen Kane



Clinton Kane has announced his first ever Australia and New Zealand tour, in support of his debut album MAYBE SOMEDAY IT’LL ALL BE OK. The Perth born singer-songwriter is set to hit the stage at Fremantle’s Freo.Social on Friday, December 16.

Clinton Kane has already amassed nearly one billion combined streams of his songs, even before releasing his debut album, which is set to be released Friday, July 22. Well known for his popular hits Chicken Tendies and I Guess I’m In Love, Clinton Kane was recently named as one of Vevo’s DSCVR Artists to Watch in 2022, acquiring more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Perth born to a Norwegian mother and Filipino father, Clinton Kane is a self taught singer and multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, piano and drums. With qualifications to study medicine, Clinton Kane took an exciting path in pursuing his music career. The stories and experiences he has gained along the way of heartbreak, lust and longing are evident in his music, continuing to connect with his many fans.

Clinton Kane’s debut album MAYBE SOMEDAY IT’LL ALL BE OK is out Friday, July 2, 2022. His national tour hits Freo.Social on Friday, December 6. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 15 from moshtix.com.au