CHRIS CHENEY Living legend



After nine albums and countless shows across Australia and the globe with his band The Living End, Chris Cheney is stepping out on his own for the first time with The Storm Before the Calm, an album which captures him in his songwriting prime and shows a deeper side to the guitar-slinging, rock ‘n’ roll wild man.

To celebrate the album’s arrival, Chris Cheney and his band will take the album on the road for a national tour through July and August, playing shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, Fremantle, Sydney and Melbourne.

Perth fans will get the chance to catch The Living End frontman live when he hits Mojos Bar on Friday, July 22.

The Storm Before the Calm is out Friday, June 17, 2022. Chris Cheney hits Mojos Bar on Friday, July 22, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to tickets.oztix.com.au