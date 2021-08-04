CHILDREN COLLIDE Welcome back rocketship



Children Collide have announced a 13-date headline tour of Australia, hitting WA with dates at Lynott’s Lounge on Saturday, November 20 and Mojos Bar Fremantle on Sunday, November 21. It follows on from news the three-piece will release their long-awaited fourth studio album Time Itself on Friday, August 27. To celebrate the news, they have also dropped their fuzzed out new single Man of the People, and the song’s accompanying video today.

Man of the People has all the hallmarks of classic Children Collide, but was born out of the turbulence of more recent times. “I was having a bit of a rock bottom moment personally and my whole world felt like cocaine, mezcal and pathetic desperation against the backdrop of a Murdochian dystopia where the bastards had won,” said frontman Johnny Mackay of the track. “My reaction is always to stuff my hopelessness into an aural time capsule. I love how heavy Loren and Doug made it and the one take solo gives me anxiety when I listen back.”

Recorded in New York City, Time Itself features the post-punk lead single Aurora, the propulsive Funeral For A Ghost, the acid-tinged Trampoline, and the visceral Uh Oh.

A popular live band, Children Collide have played sets at SXSW, The Great Escape, Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Groovin The Moo, Yours and Owls and the Big Day Out. They’ve performed countless sold-out headline shows across the nation in addition to dates in London, Paris, LA, New York and Tokyo.

Time Itself will follow the twice ARIA-nominated band’s third studio album Monument, released in 2012. The popular LP followed on from 2008’s The Long Now and 2010’s Theory Of Everything, which debuted at #5 on the ARIA album chart. Children Collide’s repertoire includes well-loved Australian singles Social Currency, Skeleton Dance, Chosen Armies, Loveless and triple j hottest 100 entries Farewell Rocketship, Jellylegs and My Eagle.

Children Collide hit Lynott’s Lounge on Saturday, November 20 and Mojos Bar Fremantle on Sunday, November 21. For more information and to buy tickets, head to childrencollide.band