CHELSEA WOLFE Wolfe like me



Ahead of her performance at Hobart’s Dark Mofo festival this winter, Chelsea Wolfe has announced a run of sideshows across Australia, including a Perth date at Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, June 14.

The US goth-rock/folk/doom metal luminary will perform a career-spanning set on this tour with her four-piece band, including songs from her newest album Birth of Violence, released in 2020.

Chelsea Wolfe last played in Australia in 2016 for a previous Dark Mofo event, with her last full national tour back in 2012. Perth fans have had to be patient to see Chelsea Wolfe live, with her last two scheduled appearances in 2018 and 2020 both cancelled.

Since her last visit, Wolfe has grown her fanbase worldwide, with previous albums Hiss Spun (2017) and Abyss (2015) reaching the Billboard 200 albums chart and attracting critical acclaim.

Birth of Violence was written and recorded in solitude at home in Northern California. Following the brooding heaviness of Hiss Spun, Wolfe chose to return to her folk roots. The songs describe “an internal awakening of feminine energy, a connection to the maternal spirit of the Earth and a defiant stance against the destructive and controlling forces of a greedy and hostile patriarchy,” she said.

Chelsea Wolfe will be joined at all shows on this tour by singer songwriter and Sargent House labelmate Emma Ruth Rundle performing solo as support for all shows. In addition to her work with renowned groups Red Sparowes, Marriages and The Nocturnes, Rundle has released five solo records, most recently 2018’s On Dark Horses.

Chelsea Wolfe hits Rosemount Hotel on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au