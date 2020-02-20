CHELSEA WOLFE Doom goddess

Celebrated US goth-rock/folk/doom metal luminary Chelsea Wolfe has announced her first full tour of Australia since 2012, takin in the Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, June 10. Wolfe will tour with her four-piece band, as well as bringing along Sargent House label mate Emma Ruth Rundle performing solo as support.

Chelsea Wolfe will perform a career-spanning set on this tour, including songs from her new album Birth of Violence released last September. Wolfe last played in Australia in 2016 for Tasmania’s Dark Mofo, with her last full national run back in 2012 (let’s put the cancelled 2018 tour as far out of our minds as possible).

She has earned a genuine cult following in the time since, propelling her previous albums Hiss Spun (2017) and the mighty Abyss (2015) onto the Billboard 200 albums chart and further critical acclaim.

Birth of Violence was written and recorded in solitude at home in Northern California. Following the brooding heaviness of Hiss Spun, Wolfe chose to return to her folk roots. The songs describe “an internal awakening of feminine energy, a connection to the maternal spirit of the Earth and a defiant stance against the destructive and controlling forces of a greedy and hostile patriarchy.”

Emma Ruth Rundle is revered for her powerful and evocative songwriting as much as her artistic flair and versatility. In addition to her work with renowned groups Red Sparrowes, Marriages and The Nocturenes, Emma has released five solo records, most recently 2018’s On Dark Horses. Australian fans will finally get to experience her passionate live performances for the first time ever this June.

Birth of Violence is out now. Chelsea Wolfe, supported by Emma Ruth Rundle, plays the Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, June 10. Tickets from Oztix.