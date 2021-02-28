Cheapest Way to Start and Market an Online Casino



Due to the closure of land-based casinos in 2020, there was a surge in demand for online entertainment. This period is probably the best time to start an online casino. While the pandemic has spiked the demand for a service that was already popular, the marker is bound to be more competitive than ever.

Considering the present scenario, a lot of folks will be interested in starting an online casino. With this level of competition, marketing becomes more important now. If you want to build your brand like reputable casinos such as https://rocketplay1.com, then this guide is for you. In this article, we are going to discuss how to start an online casino and the cheapest way to market it.

Starting an Online Casino

Building an online casino from scratch is not an easy fit. There are several requirements to meet before you can operate an online casino. These are the main requirements for opening an online casino:

Company Registration

An online casino is a business; therefore, it requires a registered legal entity. Every territory where gambling is legal has a licensing authority that issues casino licenses. For instance, if you plan to get the U.K license, you will be required to register your business in the U.K.

Depending on the location, the cost of registration may vary. In developed markets like the U.K and the EU, the cost is higher. Offshore locations charge fewer fees and tax requirements. In places like Gibraltar and Curacao, registration is free while other charges range between $500 to $5000.

License

In countries where gambling is legal, the activity is heavily regulated. To ensure you are on the right side of the law, you need to obtain a gambling license from the authorities in your target market. For top licenses from the Malta Gaming Authority and UKGC, fees cost between $300,000 to $1,000,000. If you prefer a cheaper license, offshore authorities such as Curacao or Kahnawake require an investment of $100,000 to $300,000.

Website, Software, and Games

Depending on how intuitive and attractive you want your site to be, building a website will cost you between $10,000 and $50,000. Additionally, you will need a suite of features for payments, customer support, player management, data safety, and bonus management. You also have to partner with the right software providers. The best game providers charge up to half a million for a game package. This package allows you access to thousands of table and slot games.

Marketing an Online Casino

As a new and small brand, TV ads will dig a huge hole in your pocket. Hence, you have to depend on other marketing tactics such as affiliate marketing and SEO, and online ads. Affiliate marketing charges a flat fee in the beginning for adding your casino links and reviews on their websites. SEO and online ads are the cheapest digital marketing option. By simply making use of the right keywords and adding useful content to your guides, you can increase your online visibility on Google.