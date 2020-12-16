Channeling Hypnosis In The Fight To Help You Quit Smoking

The decision to finally quit smoking can be one of the biggest challenges of your life. It’s hard, a daily struggle and constant grind. But a rewarding one and there is no time like the present to quit.

However, smoking is one of the leading causes of a raft of preventable diseases as well as being a major cause of death around the world.

From increasing your chances of a heart attack to causing emphysema, chronic bronchitis, cancer, pulmonary and cardiac disease, smoking is a root cause of many health issues plaguing us today.

Using Hypnosis To Quit Smoking

Today, there are numerous tools and techniques available to us in treating nicotine addiction. All of them have a role to play in helping you quit your smoking habit. If you’ve tried to unsuccessfully to give up in the past, don’t despair!

Help is out there!

Quit smoking hypnosis is proving itself to be an increasingly effective technique in helping you beat your nicotine habit.

Sure, you can try going cold turkey, chomping nicotine gum or swathing yourself in nicotine patches. That works for some people.

However, if you’ve struggled with these methods or are searching for a more holistic option, you should consider hypnosis to help you quit smoking.

Hypnotherapy: A Brief History

Many people fail to realize hypnotherapy has been with us as a therapeutic technique since the 1950s. Thanks to Milton H. Erickson’s demonstrations of how hypnosis could be used in tandem with more traditional forms of therapy, hypnotherapy was adopted in 1958.

The first recorded use of hypnotherapy to help smokers quit was performed by Dr Herbert Spiegel in 1970. His innovative strategy is today known as the Spiegel technique

Three critical concepts lay at the heart of his therapeutic breakthrough:

Smoking poisons your body You need a body to live To live, you have to respect and protect your body

In modern practice, hypnotherapists use suggestions to associate smoking with unpleasant tastes, odours and sensations in the minds of their patients. They also often suggest smokers have lost their desire to smoke and can overcome the common withdrawal symptoms of nicotine addiction.

What Is Hypnosis?

The famed Mayo Clinic defines hypnosis as, “a trance-like state in which you have heightened focus and concentration.”

Once a hypnotic state has been induced, your conscious shields are lowered allowing your subconscious mind to take control.

By suggesting healthy habits to your subconscious mind while a patient is in a trance-like state, it is believed they are more likely to accept psychological and physical changes to their behaviour patterns. Consequently, hypnosis has been used successfully in treating a wide range of psychological and physical conditions.

Some Techniques Hypnotists Use To Help You Quit Smoking

Here are some effective strategies that hypnotists might employ to help you quit your smoking habit:

1. Inducing a Trance-Like State

The first goal your therapist usually aims for is to enable your subconscious to take control. This usually involves inducing a trance-like state in their patients. Most therapists surround their patients with a comfortable, relaxed environment.

2. Identifying Unconscious Habits and Remediating Them

A hypnotist will search for the unconscious reasons preventing you from quitting smoking. There are often many contributing factors frustrating your ability to quit smoking. Identifying them and their triggers are the key to creating an effective therapy.

Your hypnotist will look to understand how these reasons are interacting and hindering your efforts to quit. Once they have been identified, your therapist can reframe them, negating their effectiveness.

By adopting this treatment regime, you have the resources to jump-start your efforts to quit smoking, once you come out of your trance-like state.

Successful Hypnotic Techniques

There are three primary suggestive techniques that your hypnotist may employ to help you affect change to make your daily routine a cigarette-free zone:

1. Regression

Your hypnotist may elect to transport you back to a time before you started smoking. They may prompt you to imagine your first puff on a cigarette. Here your therapist may implant the suggestion that your decision to start smoking was a major mistake and that your body deserves better treatment from you.

2. Transport You On A Symbolic Journey

Your hypnotist might also convey you subconsciously to a tranquil, relaxing environment. Your destination may be a lush, tropical garden or a golden beach. Your destination may be somewhere you feel safe and completely relaxed.

After transporting you to this idyllic location, your therapist can help you detach yourself from your craving for cigarettes.

3. Imagine You Are At A Crossroads

This is a common suggestive technique. Your therapist will ask you to imagine you are standing alone at a crossroad. One of the potential roads leads to smoking and heightened incidences of disease. The other road is the path to health and happiness in a cigarette-free smoking future.

What to Expect During A Hypnotherapy Session?

Your hypnotherapy for smoking session may start with your hypnotherapist asking you numerous questions about your medical history and what experiences prompted you to come to their office?

During this first session, your therapist will usually work through what hypnosis is and what it is not, before guiding you through your first session.

Your hypnotherapist may also involve coaching you on useful self-hypnosis techniques you can use at home. In-home self-care equips you in reinforcing your formal hypnotherapy sessions. A typical hypnotherapy session lasts for approximately an hour.

Several hypnotherapy sessions are usually required to reinforce the suggestions implanted by your hypnotherapist during your formal sessions. Often, patients experience results after three to four sessions.

Why Hypnotherapy?

Hypnotherapy has proven itself to be a successful treatment option in helping patients quit smoking. Particularly, when employed together with other complementary treatments for conditions spanning stress and anxiety, depression and pain management.

Many patients anxious to avoid using a raft of medications, nicotine replacement products or other drugs embrace hypnotherapy as a course of treatment.

Remember, hypnotherapy is not dangerous. Contrary to popular belief, a hypnotist cannot force you to do something against your will. The most significant risk associated with hypnotherapy is creating false memories during the hypnotherapist’s suggestions.

Final Observation

If like many people, you want to stop smoking permanently, yet find yourself struggling to quit finding the right course of treatment for you is critical. Many smokers have discovered quit smoking hypnosis sessions have successfully helped them to quit smoking. If you have considered hypnotherapy but never experienced this technique for yourself, now is the time to act!