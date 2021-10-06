CHAMPAGNE SHOWGIRLS’ CABARET CHEEK @ Air Nightclub gets 8/10



Champagne Showgirls’ Cabaret Cheek @ Air Nightclub

Friday, October 1, 2021

8/10

Champagne Showgirls’ new stage show; Cabaret Cheek is a perfect mix of cabaret, aerials, burlesque dance, acrobatics and live music, intertwining the old and new. Winners of “Australia’s Best Burlesque Production 2020” (X AWARDS) and voted “The Best Cabaret and variety show” (Fringe Festival Perth 2021), Perth’s Champagne Showgirls once again wowed audiences with their polished and impressive production.

Air Nightclub was the ideal venue to stage the show, with lollipops lining the stage and a great atmosphere of smooth jazz and electro swing tunes to get the crowds in the mood. Host Matilda Simcock welcomed the audience, accompanied by musician Loche Clover on saxophone, we were then treated to the pink sequin filled first act. A delightful dance number to start with performed by Champagne, Gigi Go Band and Sandy Phoenix. In sync with splits and twirls it was evident these girls know how to wow a crowd and leave them wanting more.

The second act saw Host Matilda Simcock perform with her brilliant voice, the Brittany song Oops, I Did It Again in cabaret style. Reinforcing the show’s blend of old and new and backed by live saxophone from Loche Clover, giving a classy edge to the pop anthem. Unfortunately the laser lights pointing from the stage during this number was slightly unpleasant for the audience, but that was no more than a technical glitch that first shows sometimes face.

Gigi Go Bang was up next, adorned in a wondrous two-piece, black, feathered costume and swung into action on her giant swing decorated with flowers. We were teased in classic burlesque style while she contorted and delicately undressed to pasties.

Sandy Phoenix then appeared in the audience with an amazing gold-fringed leotard, worked her way through the crowd to the stage to perform a circus-inspired floor routine including impressive headstands. It was clear that she had strength that only comes from solid practice and professionalism. When she took to the aerial ropes the crowds’ faces lit up with anticipation. Weaving her way up the ropes, we saw her impeccable body create shapes we all would love to be able to do!



The host stepped in at this point to remind the crowd that they need to step up their game of cheering for their performers. As happens a lot during burlesque shows, Perth audiences can sometimes be a little lacklustre in their appreciation. So, with new vigour the crowd welcomed Champagne to the floor where she dazzled with a feather fan dance routine that ended with her stripping and spinning in a giant champagne glass full of glittering water while popping a bottle of fizz. Her costume was a bedazzled spectacle, adding to the impressive sights we had seen through the night so far.

After the intermission we saw another throwback to classic cabaret style with a duo performance of Bonnie and Clyde from Nevio and Gigi Go Bang. Performing to a medley of vintage songs we saw great chemistry between these two with dance, acrobatic fusion. Something to aspire to for all the dancing couples out there! Sandy Phoenix brought out a chair routine, showing once again a polished performance and we then saw more talent from Champagne when a hoop dropped from the ceiling. Swinging and hanging, it was great to see such a high calibre of a variety act. It was then time for Nevio’s solo act, where we saw strongman style headstands and contortion complete with glitter pants and black wings.

The mix of great voices, costumes and bodies during Cabaret Cheek really impressed. The show ended with everyone on stage for a final number and more sequins of course. Definitely worth checking out if you are a fan of quality entertainment, and there’s still time to catch them this weekend as the show returns to Air Nightclub on Friday (November 8) and Saturday night (November 9).

KAREN HILL

Photos by Jade Clift Photography