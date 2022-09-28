CATHERINE TRAICOS Lighting up Lyric’s Underground

Singer-songwriter Catherine Traicos is set to celebrate the release of her new EP Choose Your Own Light with a launch show at Lyric’s Underground on Sunday, October 9.

“Writing about the songs after a while makes me see that a lot of them, a lot of my songwriting has an intentional aspect to it,” said Traicos. “That in writing the song I free myself of pain and in sharing it, I hope to allow others to do so too.”

Choose Your Own Light was recorded at Tiny Music Studios Perth in 2021, with Woody (Paul Wood – Red Jezebel, Ghost Hotel) at the helm. that make up the record feature a range of guest artists, including Gareth Skinner (Bzark, The Holy Sea), Tara Johns (Schvendes, Joni in the Moon), and Joe Leach.

In addition to the launch show at Lyric’s Underground, Traicos will be launching Choose Your Own Light with shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Catherine Traicos’ new EP Choose Your Own Light is out Friday, September 23 on all digital platforms. Catherine Traicos launches the record at Lyric’s Underground on Sunday, October 9, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.lyriclane.com.au