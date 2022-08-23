CARAVÃNA SUN Solar power



Sydney/Byron Bay collective Caravãna Sun have announced a national tour. There are two WA shows on the run of dates, with the four-piece set to hit Gage Roads, Fremantle on Friday, October 7 and Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome, on Friday, October 14.

Caravãna Sun will be playing tracks from their newly released 10 track album Burning Palms, which was written and recorded all within the past two years in a secluded space deep in the heart of the Blue Mountains, NSW. It was produced by Caravãna Sun, and mixed by Andy Lawson (Death By Denim, Eskimo Joe, End of Fashion, Little Birdy) at Debaser Studio, Perth with additional mixing and engineered by Ian Pritchett.

Since 2011 up until early 2020, Caravãna Sun have toured Europe playing over 300shows/festivals/open airs in Europe/UK. Highlights include Boardmasters (UK), Headlining Madness (NL), Summer in the city (Germany), Boomtown (UK), Reggae Sun Ska (France) plus tours with iconic artists like Madness, UB40, The Cat Empire and Fat Freddys Drop.

Caravana Sun play at Gage Roads, Fremantle on Friday, October 7 and Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome, on Friday, October 14, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.caravanasun.com