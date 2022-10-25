Can I Create A Passive Income From The iGaming Industry?

The majority of people work a nine to five job. They get paid for the time they spend at work and generate a steady income from those paychecks. This is known as an active income, as you are putting in the time, effort, and contribution to a company and getting paid for your hours.

A passive income, on the other hand, means investing your money into something without actively working on it forty hours a week. This source of income is not like a second job, as even with another job, you would need to show up and work a desired set of hours.

Having a passive income doesn’t require much work or effort and is something you can monitor and do when you have time, but still generate a steady income.

If you’ve been thinking of ways to have a little extra cash in your bank account, then the iGaming industry might be a good way for you to start.

Today, I’m going to show you how you can use the iGaming industry to your advantage and earn money without having to do much work!

1. Use Your Knowledge For Good

If you’re a pro gamer, then you’ve got years of knowledge behind you and you’ve definitely learned a few tips and tricks along the way. You can use your knowledge to earn money by starting a blog answering frequently asked questions by other players.

Players will see your blog as a point of reference when playing, and apart from having a lot of views and clicks, your site will also generate traffic as people will start recommending your blog to their friends.

2. Gambling Sites

Trying your luck at a few casino games is another way you could generate income. Of course, this method is riskier especially since these are games of chance and you probably won’t win every time you play.

However, if you still want to try your luck on a few gambling sites, you must first keep the following points in mind:

Make sure the casino has a good reputation and has good customer reviews

Allows for safe and secure payment methods

Has a state of the art security system backing it up that minimises the risk of hacking and scammers

If the online casino meets those criteria, then you can start your gambling journey!

Moreover, many online casinos are providing their players with a welcome bonus, so you will start earning money simply by signing up with a site. Online casinos are able to give out this money because they have a large stream of revenue.

Besides, you can use the money from the welcome bonus to get accustomed to the games on the website. You don’t have to use your personal funds to wager on the first few games you play since you’ll have money from the bonus.

This will allow you to try out different games and get the hang of them. Once you’re confident enough with your odds, you can start using your own money and watch as you earn simply by playing a few games!

Online casinos have developed mobile apps that have the same games there are on the website, only this time they are adjusted to fit a smaller screen. If you have got a free hour here and there during the day, you can easily play a game or two, increasing your chances of winning!

Remember: you’ll only win big if you’ve got good luck, so bet carefully and wisely!

3. Live Stream Your Games

If there’s a game you’re really confident and skilled in, then you might want to consider live streaming it. This means that other players and viewers will be watching you play in real time, so no pressure!

Like-minded players will be left in awe of your skills and may even send you money when you perform impressive tricks or even share tips as you’re playing along!

You can earn even more when collaborating with other players. If you’re playing with another player or team, it will make the live stream even more interesting, resulting in more people watching, and more people sending you money.

Consider this like a show, the better the performance, the better the payout! If people don’t like what you post, don’t sweat it, there are many great movies that get low ratings, but that doesn’t make them any less good, it just depends on the person!

If live streaming isn’t really your thing, you can always record your game and post it to YouTube. If you keep a constant posting schedule, viewers will know when to await your videos and eagerly wait until a new video is posted.

This way you can play without the pressure of someone judging your every move!

4. Game Tester

What better way to earn money than testing games that are going to hit the market soon? You will have the honour of being one of the very first people who will play the game, and your reviews and comments will help the company to make adjustments before the game goes live!

Most companies look for gamers with a large following, so it’s best to start that blog and live stream channel today and start raking up followers!

5. Play Online Tournaments

Gaming communities often have online gaming tournaments that everyone can join. These tournaments have attractive prizes that can be won if you achieve a certain rank while playing. In order to earn a passive income, you need to be extremely skilled and talented as there will be other high-ranking players that will surely up the competition.

These tournaments are also a great way to promote your blog and channel and get people to notice you and your skills!

6. Become A Video Game Journalist

If your main job focuses on journalism and reporting, then this could be a fun side hustle for you! You will be reporting on what is going on in the video gaming world – what new games are on the market, what exciting updates an existing game launched, who are the players one should keep an eye on.

Simple and easy to read articles will keep others informed and supply you with a source of income!

This might include a little more work since you would need to stay updated with current events and ensure that what you are reporting is factual and true. However, it’s still a great way to get some extra cash!

7. Sponsorships

This might be the easiest way to make some extra money. Once you have established a good following on your channel or blog, you can reach out to companies to market or promote their items or service on your channel.

You could even contact companies that you already make use of their products! This is a great way to get money and maybe free equipment along with it!

Remember: always ask politely!

In A Nutshell

There you have it, seven ways how you can generate a passive income without having to work eight or more hours a day! Whoever said that playing video games can’t get you money was clearly wrong, so now you get to enjoy your hard-earned money and play as many games as you can!