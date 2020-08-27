CAMPLIFY How West Aussies are making a second income with their RVs



Camplify has released a research report highlighting that 2020 is no doubt the year of the road trip. With COVID-19 restricting international travel, West Australians have hit the roads to travel domestically and within their own state, with a whopping 238% increase in Winter camping holidays compared to June last year. West Aussies with caravans and campervans are making a second income by renting them out on the Camplify, with 38% of the top 100 earners on the platform being from WA.

As one of the first states to lift restrictions, WA saw the largest increase in bookings in May compared to April, up by over 1200% in May and this momentum continued into June with a further 31% increase. The majority of these bookings were for the June public holiday and July school holidays, however, many have begun planning ahead, locking in trips for September and the summer holidays.

WA van owners renting their vans on Camplify are earning about 41% more than the national average earnings on the Camplify platform, injecting a healthy amount back into the local economy and putting money back in locals’ pockets. With the average recreational vehicle owners on Camplify earning between $400 to $2,500 per week, the van sharing platform offers a great way for locals to boost their income by participating in the tourism industry.

Some key West Australian statistics from the report include:

A 238% increase in Winter camping holidays compared to June last year.

Bookings were up by over 1200% in May and this momentum continued into June with a further 31% increase.

Hirers seem to be prioritising the September holidays as opposed to the summer, with almost twice as many bookings currently scheduled to start during September compared to December/January.

A 120% increase in ‘Drive’ holidays in June compared to 2019.

Almost 30% of users now fall within the 25-34 category and there has been significant growth in the 21-24 category, suggesting a new generation of campers.

