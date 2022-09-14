C.W. STONEKING Bringing His Primitive Horn Orchestra to Freo



C.W. Stoneking is coming to Perth this summer, reuniting with His Primitive Horn Orchestra for a long-awaited live return at Freo.Social on Friday, December 9.

The band that have been his long time collaborators, Stephen Grant, James Clark and Grant Arthur, first appeared on Stoneking’s 2009 album Jungle Blues. Stoneking has spent many years since touring Australia and overseas, both solo and with a band, but has not been reunited with His Primitive Horn Orchestra since 2012.

After being unable to tour for the past two years, the Primitive Horn Orchestra and C.W. Stoneking say they are thrilled to take their show on the road to play a set of much-loved tunes.

Stoneking’s most recent release, Gon Boogaloo, came out in 2014 and has since collected a slew of awards including an ARIA Award, AIR Award and a Music Vic Award.

C.W. Stoneking and His Primitive Horn Orchestra play Freo.Social on Friday, December 9, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to moshtix.com.au