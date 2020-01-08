BUSH FIRE RELIEF CONCERTS WA musos pull together



Whenever there is someone in need of funds to help with a crisis you can always count on the arts community to band together to raise money with a benefit concert. With bushfires still raging across the country, the WA music and arts community has come together to do whatever it can to help out with several HUGE shows announced from Fremantle Arts Centre to Rosemount Hotel to a Backyard Fundraiser in Beaconsfield whose address will be released closer to the date.

These gigs all feature local bands committing their time to raise money for firefighting relief or wildlife rescue in the wake of this disaster. The biggest announcements have come in the form of Fire Aid featuring mega-acts John Butler Trio, The Waifs, San Cisco and Stella Donnelly at the Fremantle Arts Centre on Friday, January 31.

With Love From WA, an all-day event on Sunday, February 16 at The Rosemount Hotel kicking off at 2pm, will feature 17 amazing bands headed by local legends Drapht and Katy Steele. Best still, there’s many more names still to be announced!

The community are also getting creative, and just yesterday a backyard show was announced in Beaconsfield with Abbe May, Odette Mercy, Joni in the Moon, Tara John and Grace Barbe all appearing as the Gospel Choir Supergroup with 100% of proceeds going to WIRES Wildlife rescue. Also on the bill is Lincoln MacKinnon, Priscilla, Tanaya Harper, Famous Sharon, DJ Shannon Fox and many more.

Local screenprinting business Hammerink Merchandise has also printed a run of hats with the slogan “Make Australia Stop Burning Again”, the hats are $20 with the full price going to directly to WWF.

X-Press Magazine salutes the brave men and women fighting the horrific blazes across the country and fully supports anyone helping out with aid, whether it is through music or otherwise.