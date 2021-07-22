BRIEFS DIRTY LAUNDRY Get dirty



One of Australia’s favourite cabaret troupes, Briefs, are heading back to Perth with a very special presentation outside the regular Fringe World festival season for the first time in ten years. This time, they’ve got a hills hoist in tow and they’re ready to air all of their dirty laundry in their brand-new show, Briefs Dirty Laundry, in a WA premiere which will take over Girls School from Wednesday, August 11 until Sunday, August 22.

It’s a welcome return for the Briefs boys after they were disappointed to cancel their Perth appearance earlier this year at Fringe World 2021 due to a COVID-19 breakout in Queensland.

With more glitter stains and ballsy attitude than ever before, the misfits from Briefs will deliver a night of intoxifying physicality, unapologetic truths and gob-smacking comedy. Led by Briefs Creative Director, Fez Fa’anana (aka Shivanana), Briefs Dirty Laundry features a line-up of lads Perth audiences know and love, including Mark “Captain Kidd” Winmill, Thomas Worrell and WA’s own Louis Biggs, as well as some shiny new toys and boys including Brett Rosengreen, Dylan Rodriguez and Luke Hubbard.

“Dirty Laundry is an opportunity to creatively, metaphorically and candidly get some sh*t off our chest, to ‘air our dirty laundry.’ A space for the audience to free themselves with the fabric of our relationships and overindulge with the floral maskings of a softener,” Fa’anana explained.

“These interesting and unpredictable times may give us the spin cycle that we need to speak truths and let muddy waters drain. A chance to super-soak and stain-remove the blemishes that can spoil the load. We launder our collective thoughts and our Y-fronts, we rinse off the residue, spin dry some sense into ourselves and throw caution to the hills hoist.”

Briefs Dirty Laundry hits Girls School from Wednesday, August 11 until Sunday, August 22. Tickets are on sale now from girlsschool.com.au