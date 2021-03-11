BREWED IN WA Drink it in



Brewed in WA is a festival of locally brewed talent showcasing the best of Western Australia’s live music and it’s finest beers and ciders. On Sunday, March 21 the Badlands Bar car park will be transformed into a beer paradise with stalls from Black Brewing Co, Blasta Brewing, Feral Brewing, Funk (Cider), Gage Roads and Nail Brewing.

The perfectly fermented batch of local talent performing will be Abbe May, The Kill Devil Hills (pictured above), Boat Show, Turtle Bay Television, Tanami and Sad Hill.

There will also be Eat Yard Burgers, Giant Jenga, Connect 4, a Wiggles Silent Disco and Fat Cat himself is rumoured to be on the guest list. Brewed in WA is a family-friendly event up until 7pm. Entry is $15 which includes a free drink from any brewery stall.

