BREAK ON THROUGH Jim junkies



Set against the inimitable music of The Doors, Break On Through will celebrate the life of Jim Morrison at Astor Theatre on Saturday, July 3, exactly 50 years to the day since his tragic death.

Justin Burford (End of Fashion) will take on the role of Morrison, backed by a stellar group of musicians, featuring Michael de Grussa (Eskimo Joe) and Malcolm Clark (The Sleepy Jackson).

Playing iconic song after iconic song, Break On Through promises to be a feast for the senses, with a set list of classics and fan favourites including Light My Fire, Love Her Madly, Roadhouse Blues, The End and more.

On embodying such an icon, Burford says “Jim is such a deep well to draw from. I’d like to go a little deeper than what’s on the surface. He’s never boring, that’s for sure.”

Break On Through goes down at Astor Theatre on Saturday, July 3. For more info and to buy tickets head to astortheatreperth.com