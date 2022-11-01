BRASS WITH A BANG A taste of The Ellington at Yagan Square



The Ellington Jazz Club will be bringing Yagan Square‘s amphitheatre to life with some incredible brass bands this Friday, November 4.

“This will not be brass bands as you know them,” said the team behind the show. “In fact, if you’re thinking of the gently swingin’ days of old, think again!”

In collaboration with Yagan Square and DevelopmentWA, the free pop-up show, Brass With A Bang, will feature local party starters Junkadelic and Perth Sax Rockers from 4.30pm.

Junkalelic Brass Band (pictured above) combines a smoking hot brass section, deep-rooted soul vocals, and a funk-loaded percussion section using recycled DIY instruments to create a unique musical concoction like no other. The Junkadelic Brass band draws on strong influences from New Orleans street music and big bands such as the Dirty Dozen and Rebirth Brass Bands.



Perth Sax Rockers (pictured above) are hailed as “our fair city’s favourite head-bangin’ mullet-wearin’ sax-totin’ rock’n’rollin’ 10-piece rock brass band.” The award-winning act are promising an hour packed full of rock classics and epic horn-based bangers, with a twist.

Brass With A Bang follows on from the success of The Ellington’s first free concert in October. Another free show is lined up for December, with details yet to come.

The Ellington Jazz Club’s Brass With A Bang, featuring Junkadelic and Perth Sax Rockers hits Yagan Square’s amphitheatre on Friday, November 4, 2022. For more info, head to the Facebook event page