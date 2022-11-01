BRASS WITH A BANG A taste of The Ellington at Yagan Square



Ellington Jazz Club will bring Yagan Square‘s amphitheatre to life with an incredible pop-up big brass band show – think big, loud and rocking!

Perth’s best, hardcore jazz-rock musicians from Junkadelic and Perth Sax Rockers will take to the stage for a free two-hour performance on Friday, November 4 from 4.30 – 6.30pm.

This will be followed by another free show starring Brass Party and Perth Sax Rockers on Friday, December 2.



Junkalelic Brass Band (pictured above) combines a smoking hot brass section, deep-rooted soul vocals, and a funk loaded percussion section using recycled DIY instruments to bring you a unique musical concoction of street rhythms like no other. Taking inspiration from traditional New Orleans street music, Junkadelic combines tasty funk grooves with Latin and hip-hop flavours, guaranteed to bring the party!



Perth Sax Rockers (pictured above) are our fair city’s favourite head-bangin’ mullet-wearin’ sax-totin’ rock’n’rollin’ 10-piece rock brass band. The award-winning big band are known for their rock classics and epic horn-based bangers…with a twist! This band will bring you an hour of burnin’ solos, flamin’ guitar riffs, hottest musicians and a whole heap of spicy moves.

Brass Party is a group of eight local Perth musicians, taking classic dance tunes from the 90s and 2000s and putting a big loud brassy twist on them. Ain’t no party like a Brass Party!

See brass like you’ve never seen it before at Brass with a Bang in Yagan Square this Friday, November 4. And put the next gig in the diary for Friday, December 2.

The Ellington Jazz Club’s Brass With A Bang, featuring Junkadelic and Perth Sax Rockers hits Yagan Square’s amphitheatre on Friday, November 4, 2022. For more info, head to the Facebook event page