BOY & BEAR Flying high



ARIA chart-topping act Boy & Bear have returned this week with their newest single and video, State Of Flight. The Sydney band have also announced their first tour in two years, hitting capital cities and regional towns across Australia in June and July.

The tour kicks off in Western Australia with shows at The River, Margaret River, on Friday, June 3, and Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, June 4. They will be joined by Brisbane-born, Byron-based musician Jack Botts for the tour.

Recently celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their ARIA double platinum album, Moonfire, with a sold-out show at Sydney’s State Theatre, the band begin their next chapter today with a first taste of new music in State Of Flight. True to their signature sound, the single is inspired by 70s pop-folk, featuring a melodic choral chant and lead vocalist Dave Hosking‘s unmistakable voice.

“The song is really a love letter to the arts, to the joys of being creative,” Dave Hosking said. “I love making music, and even in the face of considerable challenges these last few years, it’s only further solidified my obsession and genuine love of the creative process.”

Boy & Bear rose to prominence with their debut album Moonfire, which reached double platinum ARIA status, peaking at #2 on the ARIA chart, winning five ARIA awards including Album of the Year, and three spots in the triple j Hottest 100. In 2013, their sophomore album Harlequin Dream, debuted at ARIA’s #1 spot and was certified platinum, while their third album, Limit of Love would be their second #1 ARIA chart debut, and see them tour the world multiple times. State Of Flight marks their first independent release, since their ARIA top 10 charting album, Suck On Light, released in 2019.

State of Flight is out now. Boy & Bear play The River, Margaret River, on Friday, June 3, and Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday, June 4. For more info and to buy tickets head to boyandbear.com