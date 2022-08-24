BON IVER Coming to Perth Festival 2023



Bon Iver is heading to Western Australia for the first time in over ten years, hitting Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, February 26 for Perth Festival 2023.

The highly anticipated dates also include headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, plus performances at some of Australia’s most popular festivals MONA FOMA and WOMADelaide.

Emerging in 2008, Justin Vernon released the debut album For Emma, Forever Ago under Bon Iver. EP Blood Bank followed in 2009 before Bon Iver’s eponymous sophomore album in 2011 which topped album charts across the globe, hitting #2 in America and Australia and took home Grammy Awards for Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist.

Critically acclaimed 22, A Million followed in 2016 and was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Bon Iver returned in 2019 with i,i, which was nominated at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album, as well as Record of the Year for track Hey Ma.

Bon Iver has evolved from a solo project of Justin Vernon’s to a band with a revolving line-up of collaborators. The core band for the i,i sessions included Sean Carey, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Justin Vernon with Rob Moose and Jenn Wasner, plus contributions from the likes of James Blake, Aaron and Bryce Dessner (The National), Bruce Hornsby, Velvet Negroni, Buddy Ross, Marta Salogni, Moses Sumney, the members of TU Dance, plus many more.

The last Australian tour announced for Bon Iver sold out in just over 48 hours – before it was cancelled due to COVID in 2020.

Bon Iver plays Red Hill Auditorium on Sunday, February 26 for Perth Festival 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 26 from www.perthfestival.com.au