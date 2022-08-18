BOB REES An inspiring new journey



After two sold out Albany Town Hall launches, legendary Great Southern muso Bob Rees is set to bring his inspiring new album, The Journey, to Freo with two performances at Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle this Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21.

He will be joined by an all star cast of band members and guests including Donna Simpson (The Waifs), Steve Gibson (The Kill Devil Hills), Dave Lawrence (Mister and Sunbird), Tony Burke (The Waifs), Justin Castley (Justin Walshe Folk Machine) and more.

Despite being a recognised name in the Great Southern music scene for some time, this album release is about much more than just the music to Bob Rees and the people that know him.

Bob Rees and his wife Chris were in a motorcycle crash in Central Africa in 2019. Tragically, Chris died while Bob was left as a wheelchair paraplegic with a “body full of metal.”

“I’ve been playing guitar for a long time, but never wrote songs,” he said. “Whilst spending months in hospitals in Africa and Perth struggling with what had happened, Vikki from The Waifs suggested I write songs to help cope as it was very tough. I’ve known Donna, Vikki and their family since the girls were little.”

“Christmas 2020, I started writing songs, pouring out what was in my heart. I’ve now written over 60 songs. I write them, I play them, I feel better. I advocate for people with disabilities as well, trying to improve their lives and mine in general as it’s been a shock to discover what obstacles and barriers people with disabilities have to put up with.”

Bob Rees hopes his music will be encouraging to others who also face the challenges that arise from grief and disability.

“Hopefully seeing me on stage, a man with a disability in a wheelchair gives encouragement to others too,” he said. “They are songs of Life, Love, Death, Grief, Loneliness, Pain, Positive Thinking and Motorcycles. I try to live a meaningful life, whether it’s writing songs, advocating for the disabled, enjoying an independent life and riding my bike, but I want you to come along and join me on my Journey, you’ll enjoy it.”

Bob Rees plays Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle on Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.clancysfishpub.com.au