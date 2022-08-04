BOB EVANS Fundraising performance for HeartKids



Bob Evans, the ARIA-winning alter ego of Jebediah frontman Kevin Mitchell, is set to perform a special solo acoustic show at The Rechabite to raise valuable funds for HeartKids. WAM Award-winning singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin will perform as support for the event on Saturday, September 17.

From his much loved debut solo album Suburban Kid to 2021 release Tomorrowland, Bob Evans has released six albums, showcasing his penchant for captivating acoustic melodies and classic folk storytelling.

Alt-country/rock singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin is known for a writing style that echoes the effortless musing of Lucinda Williams, laced with inspiration drawn from Bob Dylan, with jangly, luminous melodies.

All profits from this concert support HeartKids and go directly to improving the lives of children and their families who are impacted by Childhood Heart Disease.

Bob Evans and Siobhan Cotchin play The Rechabite on Saturday, September 17, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.heartkids.org.au