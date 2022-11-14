BLUESFEST From Byron Bay to WA



Bluesfest is coming to the Swan Valley next year. Arriving direct from Byron Bay, the annual celebration of blues and roots music hits Nikola Estate on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers are among the festival’s biggest names, alongside Counting Crows, John Butler, Jessica Mauboy, Michael Franti & Spearhead and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – with more artists to be announced.

Executive Chairman of Bluesfest, Peter Noble, who has joined forces with leading Perth-based music promoter, Brad Mellen, says of Perth Bluesfest “I am so excited to be bringing Australia’s leading music festival Bluesfest Byron Bay to Perth. I see Perth Bluesfest becoming an absolute must see and do on the annual events calendar.”

Bluesfest hits Nikola Estate on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 from www.ticketmaster.com.au