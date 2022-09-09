BLUEBOTTLE KISS Announce rare Perth visit



Sydney indie-rockers Bluebottle Kiss have announced a rare Perth visit, performing at Milk Bar on Friday, November 25. They will be joined by special guests The Leap Year.

Bluebottle Kiss existed over a number of line-ups since forming in Sydney in 1993, releasing six albums along with a number of EPs and singles before disbanding in 2007.

This year two of the group’s releases from the ’90s (Somnambulist Homesick Blues and Patient) have been remastered and reissued on vinyl, with Patient being given the deluxe vinyl treatment for the first time.

To celebrate these reissues, the line-up of Jamie Hutchings, Ben Fletcher, Richard Coneliano and Ben Grounds will reconvene for the first time in 20 years.

Bluebottle Kiss play Milk Bar on Friday, November 25, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to milkbar.oztix.com.au