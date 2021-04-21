BLONDE ON THE TRACKS Tangled up in Bob



In celebration of the 80th birthday of legendary songwriter Bob Dylan, Nashville-based Australian singer Emma Swift is returning to Australia this June for a series of live shows performing songs from her Dylan tribute album Blonde on the Tracks as well as other favourites and rare gems from the Bob Dylan songbook.

In her first-ever national tour with a full band, Emma will be backed by Darren Middleton (Powderfinger) on guitar, Marty Brown (Clare Bowditch Band) on drums, Mark Wilson (JET) on bass, Louis Macklin (JET) on keys and Kathleen Halloran (Kate Ceberano Band) on guitar. The group will play a run of venues across the country including a date at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, June 22.

With a sound described as a blend of classic folk, Americana and indie rock, the release of Blonde on the Tracks has seen Swift likened to iconic artists such as Joan Baez, Marianne Faithfull and Cat Power.

An ARIA nominated singer-songwriter, Swift’s 2020 album of inspired interpretations of Bob Dylan songs garnered stellar reviews from Rolling Stone, The Guardian, the BBC and the Sydney Morning Herald. Swift even made US Rolling Stone’s list of 15 of the best Bob Dylan covers, alongside Sonic Youth, The Roots and The White Stripes. Here in Australia, Blonde on the Tracks debuted in the Top 10 on the ARIA chart and was also the #1 Country album and the #1 selling vinyl album.

“I am so, so thrilled to be returning to Australia to play songs from the Blonde on the Tracks album live this year. This will be the first ever full band performance of these songs in a live setting, and I can’t wait to bring the album to life on stage,” she said. “The album has had an enormous amount of love and I can’t wait to come home and sing these songs, as well as a selection of classics and fun rarities from Dylan’s magnificent canon.”

“After living in lockdown in the United States for most of the past year, it is going to be a real thrill to be taking the record on tour with a five-piece band. As a long-time Powderfinger fan, it’s especially exciting to be working with Darren Middleton as band leader. He’s an exceptional musician and wonderful collaborator and we’re planning a very special experience for the live show.”

Blonde on the Tracks hits Astor Theatre on Tuesday, June 22. Tickets are on sale Thursday, April 22 from livenation.com.au