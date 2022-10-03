BLISS N ESO Wheel of fortune

One of the country’s most popular and enduring hip-hop acts, Bliss n Eso, have announced a unique five-date Australian tour. In a first for Bliss, DJ Izm and Eso (Bliss n Eso), the Wheel Of Tunes tour allows fans to spin a wheel live on stage, to hear Bliss n Eso cult classics and fan favourites chosen by the crowd live.

Perth fans get their chance to be part of the fun when Bliss n Eso perform at Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, December 3.

“Everyone loves new music but the real fans love the BnE cult classics, it’s what made them fall in love with us in the first place!! So this is their chance to be part of the show and help choose the set list live on the spot as we invite them onstage to spin the wheel to hear the song they want played from our whole catalogue,” said Bliss n Eso. “We have never done anything like this before and it’s seriously epic. Some of these songs have been requested repeatedly for years and we have never played them live before so we are super stoked to make this an historical show as we embark on a fantastic new voyage thru BnE’s classics on the Wheel of Tunes tour!!”

With seven studio albums and over thirty released singles under their belt, the show promises plenty of hits, cult classics and fan favourites on the wheel to be chosen by the crowd live on stage. Bliss n Eso have 3 x ARIA #1 albums to their name, more than half a billion all-time streams and more than 400,000 albums sold to date.