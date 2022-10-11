BLINK-182 The Mark, Tom and Travis show



Multi-platinum, award winning group Blink-182 have announced their biggest tour ever, with the iconic line-up of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker hitting the road together for the first time in nearly 10 years. The Californian punk trio will kick off the Australian leg of the tour at Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday, February 9, 2024.

They will be joined by special guests Rise Against for their shows in both Australia and New Zealand.

Since forming in the early 90s, Blink-182 have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide. They are set to drop their new single Edging this Friday, October 14, ahead of their 10th studio album which is due in 2023.

Blink-182 play RAC Arena on Friday, February 9, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, October 20 from www.livenation.com.au