BLACK MIDI Ready to rumble



Arguably the most talked about experimental rock band across the globe, London’s black midi have announced an Australian tour. Known for creating concept albums that are equal parts intense, absurdist and theatrical, the band will bring their highly-anticipated live show to The Rechabite on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

In just four years, the trio of Geordie Greep, Morgan Simpson and Cameron Picton have released three albums and an EP, including their latest LP Hellfire (2022) which explores grueling themes of war, death and afterlife wrapped up in ten genre-defying tracks. Transitioning from third-person to first-person storytelling, Hellfire takes on the personas of a traumatised soldier and a deranged murderer over a soundtrack that encompasses everything from dreamy jazz through to black metal.

black midi play The Rechabite on Sunday, April 2, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to premier.ticketek.com.au