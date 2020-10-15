BIRDS OF TOKYO Under the stars in Freo



WA rock legends Birds of Tokyo have announced a special concert event in the courtyard of the historic Fremantle Prison, under the stars on Saturday, January 9, 2021. It’s a long awaited live return for the Perth band, who have been eager to get back on stage following the release of their sixth studio album Human Design in April.

Birds of Tokyo’s new material shares a strong lyrical thread as it was all largely inspired by a tumultuous period in the personal life of frontman Ian Kenny. He dealt with his marriage breakup directly in the radio smash The Greatest Mistakes, plus the double platinum certified single Good Lord. The anthemic Unbreakable provided a different perspective on the same dire situation while this year’s celebratory Two Of Us ushered in the next chapter of his story.

Formed back in 2004, Birds of Tokyo grew to become one of Australia’s most popular contemporary rock bands. Songs like Plans, This Fire, Lanterns, Anchor, Brace and I’d Go With You Anywhere have all been Top 10 airplay hits and have led to appearances at every major festival in the country including Falls, Splendour In The Grass and Groovin’ The Moo, as well as headlining slots at the AFL Grand Final and the NRL’s flagship State of Origin game.

Birds of Tokyo play at Fremantle Prison on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Tickets are on sale Monday, October 19 from Ticketmaster.