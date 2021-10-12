BILLIE EILISH New RAC Arena date announced



Last Thursday Billie Eilish announced she was bringing her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour to Australia and New Zealand in September 2022.

Now due to overwhelming demand, the 7 x GRAMMY winner has announced additional shows in both countries, including a new date at Perth’s RAC Arena on Friday, September 30.

This will now be the final date of the tour, following on from the previously announced date of Thursday, September 29. The other new shows include dates in Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The tour will be the US pop star’s first live dates in Western Australia since 2019, when she performed at Fremantle Arts Centre and Groovin the Moo. The new shows come off the back of her #1 Album charting, critically acclaimed sophomore record Happier Than Ever.

In just four years, Billie Eilish has become one of the music industry’s greatest success stories, with an incredible 7 x Grammy wins and 10 x nominations. Her music has accumulated over 73 billion streams globally and 1.6 billion streams in Australia alone.

Billie Eilish hits RAC Arena on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 from www.billieeilishaunz.com