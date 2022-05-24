BILL BAILEY Back en route



With borders open at last, Bill Bailey is finally returning to Australia with his new show En Route To Normal. The tour includes fresh dates right across the country, with WA shows at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on October 3 and 4; and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, October 6.

Tracing lines through chaotic moments in history, Bill Bailey’s new show seeks out parallels where human resilience and our ability to endure has got us through times of strife. Through music, songs, and memories, Bill Bailey considers our changing priorities, the wonder of dogs, how little things can keep you on track, and rhapsodises on his new-found love of skydiving. He recounts his own experiences of dealing with isolation, ruminating the “sounds of lockdown” which led to a greater appreciation of birdsong, and how our reliance on technology has inspired Bill Bailey himself to create dance remixes of video-calling ringtones.

A frequent visitor to our shores, En Route To Normal will be the seventh show the British Comedy Award winner has brought down under.

When COVID put a halt to his touring schedule, Bill Bailey kept himself busy most recently by taking to the dance floor on the iconic reality series Strictly Come Dancing, lending his voice to the animated film adaption of children’s book Dragonkeeper due for release this year, and writing a new book – Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness, a collection of funny, meditative and thoughtful essays exploring the nature of happiness.

Bill Bailey hits Riverside Theatre, Perth, on October 3 and 4; and Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah, on Thursday, October 6, 2022.