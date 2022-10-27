BERT KREISCHER Machine learning

American stand-up comedian, actor and reality television star Bert “The Machine” Kreischer is returning to Australia with a brand-new show.

Bert Kreischer has won fans across the world through his work in multiple fields, including stand-up comedy, TV, podcasts, a memoir and album, and soon – his first feature film.

Kreischer revolutionised live comedy performances with 2020’s Hot Summer Nights tour of drive-ins and this year’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival that took Kreischer and his favorite comedians to such open-air venues as minor league baseball parks, a racetrack and amphitheatres.

Kreischer boasts two of the most-popular comedy podcasts in the world, Bertcast and 2 Bears 1 Cave (with Tom Segura), stars in his own Netflix show The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, and hosts the successful The Go Big Show on TBS. Three of his four comedy specials are currently streaming on Netflix, The Machine, Secret Time and Hey Big Boy. He also stars in, wrote, and produced his upcoming movie, also The Machine, co-starring Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame.

The Machine, a unique story from his true-life experiences on a college study group in Russia when he was mistaken for a Russian mafia boss robbing the train he was on, represents a pivotal shift upward in Kreischer’s career. He wrote the story as a routine after returning home from a disappointing New Year’s Eve gig in Oxnard, CA where no one showed up.

The origin of Kreischer’s comedy career is as unique as his distinctive comedic brand, delivered shirtless. The Florida native first burst into the public eye when Rolling Stone magazine published a major feature article on him in 1997 as the “Number One Partier in the Nation” during his sixth year of college at Florida State University, then rated as the national number one party school.

“Everything about me is trying to be authentically in the moment and of the essence,” Kreischer said. “I just started doing stuff that I found fun. I found enough confidence in myself to go, ‘I got here doing what I wanted and what I loved. I’m just going to do what I love and not let people tell me what I should be doing.’”

Bert Kreischer hits Riverside Theatre on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to bohmpresents.com