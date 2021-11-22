BENEE Supa star



New Zealand indie-pop sensation Benee has announced her first foray out into the world since the pandemic struck. With 40 shows in the northern hemisphere, she has now added new and rescheduled shows on her New Zealand tour in February-March, followed by her much anticipated return across the Tasman for the first time in over two years.

Perth fans will get their first opportunity to see the 21-year-old artist perform her world-beating Hey u x album at Red Hill on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The news comes after Benee released her first new music since the album with single Doesn’t Matter earlier this month. The deeply revealing track, which reflects the singer’s journey through the emotional clatter of 2021, is off to a flying start, streaming over 1 million times in its first week.

“I am beyond excited to announce that my 2022 WORLD TOUR KICKS OFF IN NZ in Feb next year!!!” said Benee. “It’s been such a long time coming and we’ve lived through a lot in these weird times but shows starting up again has rly got everyone sososososo happyyy!!!! I can’t wait to get back out there and meet all of u and play a bunch of new musiiiiiicccc!!”

Benee’s dreamy alt pop mixes her deeply heartfelt reflections on life in suburban Auckland, New Zealand, with offbeat and often whimsical lyrical encounters with zombies and snails, all produced with a technicolour ear for cooked beats and unpredictable hooks.

Hey u x was listed as one of Billboard’s 25 Best Pop Albums of 2020, noting that Benee “contemplates the woes of Gen Z with a keen ear for choruses and arrangements that oscillate between indie rock and hyperpop.”

A forthcoming Benee EP release leads into plans for 2022 with the thing that excites her the most, a hefty touring schedule that will bring her live show to adoring fans around the world at last.

Benee hits Red Hill on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 26 from livenation.com.au