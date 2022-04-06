BEN LEE Like it like that



This week Ben Lee has released his new single Like This Or Like That, the second track lifted from the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album I’M FUN!, due for release on Friday, August 19. Alongside the new single, Ben Lee has also announced his Parents Get High Australian tour, which hits stages across the country later this year with a WA show lined up at Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, June 25.

The single follows on from 2021 tracks Born For This Bullshit and Like This Or Like That and sees Ben Lee team up with Justin Stanley (Prince/Beck/Paul McCartney) on production and engineering.

“Like This Or Like That is about small choices. But kinda life changing choices too,” said Ben Lee of the new song. “It may seem that digging the Stones more than The Beatles, or Nirvana more than Pearl Jam, doesn’t really matter. But these choices are about vibez, about values and about identity. Being a fan is like a choose-your-own-adventure story. And what you resonate with, what you are a fan of, ends up taking you down a completely unique path, if you let it. And of course, in the larger cosmic scheme of things, it’s all totally irrelevant…but that’s all part of the fun!”

Ben Lee made the new album remotely, with producers including Jon Brion, Shamir, Sadie Dupuis and Darren Seltmann and guests Zooey Deschanel, Christian Lee Hutson, Money Mark (Beastie Boys), Megan Washington, Georgia Maq and Eric D Johnson.

“This album, this moment in my career, is all about balancing some hard-earned wisdom from a 30-year long career with the vigour and energy of youth,” he said. “That’s why it was as important to me to collab with artists like Jon Brion and Money Mark who I’ve both known for over two decades, as much as people like Shamir and Georgia Maq who are young and lit up with creative adrenaline. I like being a generational bridge between freaky artists. They are my tribe!”

I’M FUN! is out Friday, August 19. Ben Lee plays Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, June 25. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 from benlee.lnk.to