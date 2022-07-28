BEN CATLEY The Place That I Left gets 7.5/10



This week singer songwriter Ben Catley will give us the first taste of his upcoming EP with his new single The Place That I Left. The guitar-driven song is about Catley growing up in Newcastle in the UK (in the same small town as fellow Geordie, Sam Fender), before living in WA for the last eleven years.

The nostalgic track is laced with poetic songwriting and big falsetto chorus vocals, serving as an uplifting summery track amidst the winter season, while lyrics like “The place that I left hasn’t left me,” act as a sentiment that most listeners can relate to at some point in their life.

Coming from the harsh, cold shores of Northern England, Catley’s sound can be described as a mix of feel-good music with sun-drenched and coastal roots. The acoustic, rock and blues singer started jamming in 2014 and has been releasing tracks every year consecutively since, but has upped his output in recent years.

The up-tempo and guitar driven single Run was released in 2021, marking some of Catley’s best work to date. With his latest release being a collection of chill instrumentals named Cloud Cabins last month, The Place That I left is an exciting introduction to his forthcoming EP We’re All Just Here For Now, which is set to be released on Friday, August 19.

Catley has toured all over Australia, New Zealand and the UK many times, having played at Blues at Bridgetown Festival in 2018, and touring alongside Tijuana Cartel and OKA.

Join Catley launching his new single this Friday, July 29 at Clancy’s Fish Pub in Fremantle. With his mesmerising guitar playing, huge vocals, and an exciting stage presence, we’re confident it’s a show you won’t want to miss.

KAYLA SELLWOOD