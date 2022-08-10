BEDDY RAYS Five things they love about Perth



Following the release of their debut self-titled album in July, Beddy Rays are heading out on a national tour. Featuring some of their biggest headline shows to date, the Queensland four-piece hit Freo.Social on Friday, August 26 where they’ll be joined by special guests TOWNS. Ahead of their long-awaited visit to WA, Beddy Rays shared with us what they love most about Perth and what they’re looking forward to most when they get over here.

Wild West Charters: Every time we visit the west, Dave and Eliza take us out on their charter up the Swan River. We always sink a few cans and visit the bars along the way!

Emu Exports: We love those beers! They call ’em bush chooks over there. You can grab 10 in an onion bag for $20 bucks. What a score!

Sunsets: Always refreshing to see the sun setting on the water! Makes for a perfect arvo every arvo.

Old Mervs and Sly Withers: Bunch of lords! They make awesome music and are a lovely group of people. Definitely keen to catch up for a few bush chooks with those lads.

The Rosemount Hotel: This is where we played our first ever WA show. This place the perfect venue in our eyes. The band room has a long bar up the side and the beer garden slaps!