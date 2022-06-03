BEDDY RAYS Catch some rays



Following the release of their new single Sort It Out, Beddy Rays have announced their debut self-titled album is out Friday, July 29. The Queensland four-piece are pumped to also announce their biggest national tour to date for this August and September. They will be joined by special guests TOWNS when the tour hits Freo.Social on Friday, August 26.

“When we started a band many years ago as young whipper snappers in Reddy Bay all we wanted to do was play gigs, sink tins and chat to all the legends we’d meet along the way,” Beddy Rays said of the forthcoming album. “Now we have our very own album firmly in our grip, and to say we’re excited is a major understatement.”

“We decided to go with a self-titled album for our debut because we believe this album IS Beddy Rays through-and-through. It’s honest, raw and nothing other than what we’re all about… mateship, Reddy Bay, good times and beers, but also the importance of looking after yourself and checking in with ya mates. It’s made up of our recent singles and a bunch of brand newies we’ve been cooking up for you legends. A nice mixed bag of lollies! We hope you love it as much as we do!”

Produced by Brock Weston and Beddy Rays, and recorded at Brock’s Place in Brisbane, Beddy Rays features the aforementioned thrasher Sort It Out, the chaotic Week On Repeat, Wait A While, Milk, On My Own and the anthem that started it all, Sobercoaster.

Beddy Rays, composed of vocalist, guitarist and Woppaburra descendent Jacko Van Issum, lead guitarist Lewi McKenna, bassist Brad O’Connor and drummer Benny Wade, have been on the rise for the past couple of years. Their breakthrough single Sobercoaster landed at #54 on the triple j hottest 100 and has racked up over 3.5 million streams.

Beddy Rays hit Freo.Social on Friday, August 26, 2022. Tickets on sale Friday, June 3 from www.beddyrays.com