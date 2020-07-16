BARBES Re-shaped for live music



This weekend a new live music venue will open its doors in Perth city. Barbes will take over the space previously occupied by dance club Shape Bar at 237 Hay Street in East-ish Perth, which has remained dormant since it closed in 2015.

The venue was originally scheduled to open in earlier in 2020 but the date was pushed back due to COVID restrictions.

Doors officially open at 6pm this Friday, July 17 with a night of popular local acts hitting the brand new stage. Instrumental jazz quintet Grievous Bodily Calm lead the line up with support from Grace Sanders and Business Partner.

Saturday, July 18 boasts another night of great local tunes, where live music fans can catch Haircare, Fraeya and Special Feelings.

Barbes opens this weekend at 237 Hay Street, Perth. For more information and to buy tickets head to their Facebook Page.