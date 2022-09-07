BALMY NIGHTS Go south



Popular annual event Balmy Nights returns to Esperance for its fifth instalment this year, hitting the Round Garden at The Cannery Arts Centre on Saturday, November 26. Balmy Nights celebrates women and gender diverse artists within the WA music industry, with 2022 featuring an exceptional line-up of regional and metro acts headlined by Grace Sanders (pictured above).

Grace Sanders is joined by Perth-based five-piece Mal De Mer, blending funk, soul, pop and jazz; and Kalgoorlie’s own MissGenius adding fiery lyricism, through classic hip hop vibes.

Bleu Haze Baby will be travelling from Margaret River, and the duo will be joined by Esperance artist Laura Petrie and new DJ to the scene, DJ Senique.

Apart from the live music, with The Cannery Arts Centre’s main gallery will be hosting the 2022 Esperance Art Awards in November, giving attendees the opportunity to peruse the premier art space featuring works submitted by artists located within the Esperance-Goldfields region. Returning from its inception in 2021, the pottery studio will also be open to view with artworks available to purchase in the adjacent store.

In the courtyard patrons can savour the tastes of local food vendors Esperance Sri Lankan Taste and Livvy’s famous Gozlemes, plus grab a cocktail from the pop-up cocktail bar or a delicious local ale from the Lucky Bay Brewing Van.

In 2021, Balmy Nights announced support from the Mt Burdett Foundation with the intent to expand Balmy Nights, focusing on human capacity building, community engagement and emerging artistic development.

In 2022 Balmy Nights becomes a full weekend of activities with several free events/workshops designed to engage the local and regional community. Activities include a satellite live performance based in Hopetoun, a free all-ages show featuring MissGenius, a Balmy Brunch at The Museum Village supported by Shire of Esperance, Balmy Beats held at Lucky Bay Brewery as well as a number of contemporary music-based workshops.

Balmy Nights hits the Round Garden at The Cannery Arts Centre on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Tickets are on sale now from www.balmynights.com.au