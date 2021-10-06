BALMY NIGHTS Esperance live music series returns



Esperance live music series Balmy Nights is set to return for its fourth year in 2021, hitting the Cannery Arts Centre, Esperance, on Saturday, November 20.

This year features a lineup of artists headlined by 2020 Aria Nominee Grace Barbe (pictured above), who is joined by emerging Esperance musicians Bec Schutz, Mary Leske, and Darcie Haven, and well-established WA acts Oceanique, Joan and The Giants and Priscilla. Balmy Nights say the aim of the event is to celebrate women within the music industry, and to deliver an iconic event that becomes synonymous with Esperance’s and the WA live music scene.

Balmy Nights will go down in a vibrant atmosphere at the Cannery Arts Centre grounds, with the stage situated within its stunning round garden. The venue features a mini food court, pop up cocktail bar, local craft beers from Lucky Bay Brewery, and an eclectic space lighting and decoration design which add to the event’s unique flavour.

Nannup Music Festival Director Phaedra Watts is a special guest for the event, delivering a free session the following day focused on strategic event management, with consideration given to the ongoing development of Balmy Nights. Grace Barbe will also host a free songwriting workshop on Sunday, November 21, in a special addition to the event made possible by support from WAM, Act Belong Commit and the Mt Burdett Foundation.

“Balmy Nights has become the most sustainable and exciting of the live music events I work on within the Esperance region,” said Kyza Presents Owner Operator and event organiser Kyron Smithson. “The key to its success lies in its collaboration between local businesses and organisations, exceptional live acts, and its unique identity.”

Balmy Nights hits the Cannery Arts Centre, Esperance, on Saturday, November 20. To buy tickets and for more info visit balmynights.com.au