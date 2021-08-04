BAKER BOY Rides back to Perth



Yolngu rapper Baker Boy has announced a national tour in celebration of his forthcoming debut album, Gela. The Gela National Tour will be his first headline tour since 2019, and includes a date at Freo.Social on Saturday, December 4.

Today’s touring news follows the YouTube premiere of Baker Boy’s breezy new single My Mind featuring G Flip. “We stepped away from really polished, fashion and aesthetic focused clips into something really natural and fun but still touching on what the song is about with those cute moments,” Baker Boy said. “I’m really stoked with how well this turned out!”

Baker Boy’s 14-track debut album Gela will include My Mind, as well as previously released singles Meditjin feat. JessB, Move, Cool As Hell and Ride feat. Yirrmal.

Since Baker Boy was first introduced to fans in 2017, the proud Yolngu man has cemented himself as one of the country’s most captivating rappers. His list of career accolades include six ARIA nominations; six wins at the National Indigenous Music Awards; an Order of Australia medal; the 2019 Young Australian of the Year award; multiple placements in Triple j’s Hottest 100 and over 40 million streams of his music world-wide.

Baker Boy lands at Freo Social on Saturday, December 4. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 6, with pre-sale tickets available from Thursday, August 5. For more information and to buy tickets, head to handsometours.com