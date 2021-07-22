BADLANDS 5TH BIRTHDAY Blowing out the candles



Badlands Bar have announced local psych-rockers Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will headline their revamped 5th Birthday party going down this Saturday, July 24. The WAM-Award winners will replace Brisbane indie heroes Custard, who had to withdraw from their scheduled WA visit due to COVID concerns.

“Psychedelic Porn Crumpets headlined our first birthday party so we’re super excited to have them back to blow out the candles,” Badlands Bar said. They will be joined on the night by fellow local favourites Airline Food, Tanaya Harper and Lonesome Dove.

In addition to the live bands, RTRFM DJs Elle Cee, Libby Noble and Mark Neal will lay down tunes in the beer garden, while the venue’s neighbours at Eat Yard will provide tasty grub throughout the night.

Since opening its doors in 2016, Badlands Bar has become one of Perth’s favourite live music spots, hosting the likes of Angel Olsen, Karnivool, Regurgitator, The Chats, Mountain Goats, Ruby Fields, Future Of The Left, Marky Ramone and more.

Custard have rescheduled their show at Badlands Bar to the new date of Saturday, October 9. They have also announced a new date at Railway Hotel on Sunday, October 10 with special guests Turnstyle.

Badlands Bar’s 5th Birthday Party goes down this Saturday, July 24 from 7pm. For more info and to buy tickets head to the Facebook event page.