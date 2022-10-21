BACKSTREET BOYS Guess who’s back?



Backstreet Boys have announced they are heading to Australia next year as part of their ongoing DNA World Tour. It will be the group’s first visit Down Under since 2015, with the Aussie leg of the tour kicking off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Backstreet Boys will then go on to perform headline dates in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane before heading over to New Zealand.

Backstreet Boys’ ninth studio album DNA was released in early 2019 and the group began touring the record shortly afterwards, performing right up until the COVID pandemic shut the world down in March 2020.

The tour announce comes a week after the release of the group’s tenth album, A Very Backstreet Christmas.

Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour hits RAC Arena on Saturday, February 25, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.livenation.com.au