Australians’ dependence on mobile gadgets: statistics, consequences and solutions

To the question: “What is the first thing you do after waking up?” or “What do you like to do before bed?” most modern people will answer that they look at their smartphone for Aussie Online Casino 2022. And this, on the one hand, is a completely normal adaptation of a person to modern technologies, and on the other, a big problem of his merging with the phone. Let’s look at this situation in more detail.

Ambiguous advantages of mobile gadgets

The problem of dependence on mobile gadgets among Australians (as well as among residents of other developed countries, however) is due to the fact that behind the mask of a useful sensory assistant lies a danger.

For example, a large screen with high color quality is cool. But brighter light than on push-button devices harms naked eyes, and that’s bad.

Or the fact that everything is collected in one place: social contacts, entertainment, work and development – this is convenient. But, on the other hand, it deprives us of the motivation to be active in real life.



Not surprisingly, more and more people are feeling the negative effects of mobile addiction. Indeed, at first glance, the use of a smartphone brings only advantages.

Statistics: the extent of smartphone use

According to the Pew Research Center, which analyzes the use of smartphones and technologies among the population around the world, in Australia, about 85% of the population owns a smartphone. And it would seem that this is not surprising.

However, approximately 26% of these people use their phone for more than 7 hours a day! If you consider that people sleep an average of 8 hours, then the phone takes up more than half of their waking time.

About 20% more spend 5-7 hours on entertainment on the phone. And this is 2 hours longer than the norm.

What is the danger of addiction to gadgets for health

Of course, technology makes our lives easier. You can’t completely abandon smartphones. But many people become addicted to them, which causes various health problems. Gadgets emit electromagnetic waves that affect:

Eyes, because of which you can feel the fatigue of the eyeballs after using a smartphone, tearfulness and redness of the mucous membrane;

The brain, which leads to impaired memory, thought processes and speed of thinking;

Nerve endings, which can cause headaches.

Also, the light from the screen is very harmful at night. And many people use their smartphone before bed, until they fall asleep. This prevents the body from producing melatonin, the sleep hormone. Over time, insomnia and other sleep disturbances may occur.

The psychological aspect of addiction

The irresistible desire to sit on the phone can be explained by various psychological problems. Lack of attention, an attempt to avoid the real world, a feeling of another world where you have friends, funny videos and entertainment. Of course, if a person had a rich enough real life, and he felt inner pleasure, he would not have to fill it all with a mobile phone.



But, on the other hand, the constant use of smartphones leads to other psychological problems. This may be the fear of communication, large companies, the inability to start a lively conversation, a general decrease in erudition, which affects all areas of life.

A person may feel insecure when there is no telephone nearby, leading to anxiety disorders.

Thus, a vicious circle is obtained.

Ways to solve the problem

Correcting the situation is quite possible. After all, we are not talking about a complete rejection of mobile phones, but only about limiting their use. You can try to do it yourself, following the general tips:

Do not use a smartphone 1 hour before bedtime;

Communicate more with people in real life;

Get yourself a hobby that does not require the use of a phone;

Set a reminder about 10-15 minutes of rest for every 2 hours of using the phone.

But if you can’t do it on your own, then it is recommended to contact a psychologist.

But what if a person works on a smartphone?

Indeed, in this case it is more difficult to limit the time of using the gadget. But there are some tips:

Follow a strict schedule of work and rest;

Delegate part of the work to another person;

Relax without using your smartphone, or at least eliminate it before bed.

This problem is relevant for people all over the world. About 70% of smartphone users depend on them to some extent. This is understandable, since they have become our integral assistants. Nevertheless, the consumption of information in this way should be tried to be reduced.