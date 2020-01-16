AUSTADIUMS STADIUM AWARDS VenuesWest WA venues voted best in country



WA’s portfolio of venues scooped the pool in the Austadiums Stadium Awards to be recognised as the best in the country. Optus Stadium was a popular favourite, taking the title as Australia’s Best Stadium. Owners and managers of many of Perth’s top sport and entertainment venues VenuesWest were voted first place three times.

Adding more awards to its short history, Optus Stadium won ahead of Adelaide Oval and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as well as claiming the Best Major Stadium and Best AFL Stadium awards. The 60,000 seat multi-purpose venue was the only multi-category winner in this year’s Awards, topping three of the eight categories. It also scored the 2019 Prix Versailles for Sports award for being the most beautiful sporting facility in the world. Go Perth!

RAC Arena came a very close second to Rod Laver Arena in the Best Indoor Arena category and had many talking this week with the inaugural ATP Cup, showcasing some of the world’s best tennis players including world number one, Rafael Nadal.

HBF Park, Perth’s premier rectangular stadium and the home of Perth Glory and the Western Force, came fourth in the country in the Best Rectangular Stadium category (when combined with votes cast under its former name).

The awards were voted by the public, giving Aussies their say. Fans voiced their support for Western Australia’s venues on the Austadiums website and app in the survey took place in December 2019. The results reflect VenuesWest’s most successful year ever in 2018-19, hosting 156 major sporting and entertainment events across its 13 venues.

Congratulations to all the WA winners and nominees in the Austadiums Stadium Awards.